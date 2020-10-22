RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND)– After the second round of testing, 35 out of 66 cadets from Lincoln's ChalleNGe Academy test positive for COVID-19.
All those tested positive have since been put into isolation, where LCA medical staff closely monitor their conditions.
While quarantined, cadets and staff must check their temperatures three times a day and take daily vital checks.
Classes are able to continue via zoom, and the isolation floor is equipped with DVD players, televisions, books, art supplies, games, and study materials to help cadets stay on track with their learning.
Addressing the recent spike in cases CUPHD Deputy Administrator and Epidemiologist Awais Vaid, said, "The leadership of Lincoln's ChalleNGe Academy is working very closely with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and is following all guidelines."
According to LCA, in addition to the recent cases, 30 of Lincoln's ChalleNGe Academy cadets tested positive for the virus during the first round of testing, as well as seven other staff members.
Out of the first round of positive tests, eight cadets and one staff member have been released from quarantine with another 20 cadets expected to be released from quarantine later this week.
As a precaution against COVID-19, cadets and staff were asked to limit their contact with their families and the public.
"The Cadets' spirits are good, and they are looking forward to returning home as graduates. This unfortunate situation has encouraged us by seeing the resilience, strength and determination of our cadets," said Col. (retired) Michael Haerr, Director of Lincoln's ChalleNGe Academy.
