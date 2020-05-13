BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Lincoln's Festival on Route 66 has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The festival had been planned for July 18.
"We did not make this decision lightly and have been closely monitoring the conditions before making our final decision. Plans are already underway to hold the Festival again in 2021 the third weekend in July," the festival Board of Directors said.
The festival was established in 2009. It is aassociated with Looking for Lincoln, the action arm of the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area.
In 2016 it expanded to include Route 66 as a historical asset of the Bloomington-Normal metro area.
