MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - At the Macon County Health Department’s monthly Board of Health meeting Tuesday night members unanimously voted to appoint Lindsey Munsterman, MSND, as the new Public Health Administrator of the MCHD.
Mark Scranton, Board of Health President said, “After careful evaluation of all the candidates and completing the process of interviewing the finalists, Lindsey proved to be the best fit for the department. Recently, as Interim PHA, Lindsey demonstrated the ability to lead and make decisions for the benefit of the department and the staff. We look forward to seeing what the future holds under her leadership."
Munsterman most recently assumed the Interim PHA role on January 31, 2023 after serving as the Assistant Director of WIC and Family Case Management.
“I am honored to be appointed to a position with such great responsibility," Munsterman said. "Thank you to the Macon County Board, the Board of Health, and my Macon County Health Department team for trusting me with this opportunity.”
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.