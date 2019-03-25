SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lionel Richie is coming to perform in Springfield.
Richie will perform at the BOS Center Friday, June 14 as part of his Hello! 2019 Summer Tour.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available at Ticketmaster.com and the BOS Center box office.
Every online ticket purchased comes with one CD of Lionel Richie's new album, "Live From Las Vegas". Purchasers will receive an email with additional instructions on how to redeem album. US/Canadian residents only. One CD per ticket.
Members of the BOS Center Vault, the center's text and email club, will have access to presale tickets Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. People can join the BOS Center Vault by texting "VAULT" to 70-000 or by signing up online at theboscenter.com.