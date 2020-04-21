ILLINOIS (WAND) - LISC and State Farm have announced a $10 million fund to help central Illinois small businesses and non-profits through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund will provide low-interest loans to minority-and women-owned businesses and nonprofits.
It is called the Good Neighbor Relief fund.
In the partnership State Farm is providing a $10 million low-cost loan to Local Initiative Support Corporation (LISC), helping the Central Illinois area.
With State Farm’s loan, LISC will establish a Small Business Rescue Fund that will enable loans to be distributed to small businesses and nonprofits for urgent needs. These needs include paying employees, operational costs, rent, vendors.
“We understand the importance of small businesses and realize they are the cornerstone of the community.” Karen Davis, Executive Director of LISC Central Illinois states. “The Rescue Loan Fund will provide capital to help businesses become operational again.”
“State Farm’s commitment will allow LISC to provide reduced costs to borrowers associated with underwriting, closing, and servicing loans,” said State Farm Area Vice President and LISC Chicago Board Member Amy Isuani. “This is important as the risk profile is higher for small business loans, and given the interruption in the economy, underwriting requires a higher level of due diligence within a much shorter time period.”