As some employers are forced to lay off employees amid the coronavirus pandemic, others are looking to hire to increase production help.
Here are businesses in central Indiana that are hiring (listed alphabetically):
Amazon
Amazon said Monday that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online. The online retailer will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees, who work at its warehouses, delivery centers and Whole Foods grocery stores. Those interested in applying can learn more about the openings at www.amazon.com/jobsnow.
CVS
CVS is looking to hire employees in several different categories: retail store associates, store managers, store supervisors, shift supervisors and store managers in training. The company is hiring full-time and part-time employees. Interested candidates can apply here: https://jobs.cvshealth.com/retail
Domino's
The pizza giant is hiring 10,000 people nationwide as the Americans stay at home during the coronanvirus outbreak. Numbers of people ordering pizza for delivery and pickup is expected to grow significantly, so kitchen prep and delivery workers are needed.
Kroger
Kroger is looking to fill some immediate openings. The grocer is looking for workers to help is support "our customers and communities when they need us most." The grocer is looking for people to add to the Kroger Pickup team, as cashiers, and at manufacturing plants and distribution centers. Candidates can visit their neighborhood Kroger to apply or submit an application at jobs.kroger.com.
Walmart
As part of responding to the current environment, Walmart is hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. These roles will be temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent roles over time.
What is usually a two-week application cycle will be reduced to a 24-hour process. Anyone interested in applying should do so at careers.walmart.com.