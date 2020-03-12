Here is a list of events and schedule changes because of COVID-19.
- Springfield St. Patrick's Day Parade
- Big Ten games
- IHSA boys basketball tournament
- Champaign polling places moved
- Springfield polling places moved
- Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade
- Illinois Marathon
- Land of Lincoln Honor flights
- EIU spring break extended
- Other college/university plans
- Springfield Diocese COVID-19 guidance
- Decatur town hall on prescription drugs is cancelled
- Open house on Springfield rail improvements is cancelled
- Illinois State Museum suspends events and school group visits until April 10.
- ALPLM campus will close to the public.
- Urbana St. Patrick's Day Parade Postponed
- United Way Community Report and Awards Breakfast postponed (March 20)
- Multiple events at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital (click here)
- Macon County Continuum of Care Community Breakfast (March 19)
Anyone who has concerns about whether or not their event might be canceled should contact organizers ahead of time for updates.