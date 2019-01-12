ILLINOIS. (WAND) - Much of the state received upwards of six inches of snow today and many businesses across the area are closed.
Decatur Public Library
Vespasian Warner Public Library
Tri-City Public Library District in Buffalo
Decatur Earthmover Credit Union officers
Springfield Clinic Optical Centre West
Prompt Care Sherman
Prompt Care Wabash
Springfield Clinic Pediatric and Adolescent Center
Springfield Clinic Wabash Pediatrics
Springfield Clinic Effingham
Danville Mass Transit is essential services only. No Danville to Champaign service. All 10 Danville to Champaign routes will close through Saturday.
Other routes canceled for today are the 3 Vermilion, 5 Fairchild and the 13 Tilton
Lt. Gov.-elect Juliana Stratton’s stop at the Central Illinois Food Bank in Springfield has been cancelled.
The Greater Decatur Chorale show is canceled.
Memorial Physician Services-MacArthur Walk-In Clinic at 2115 S. MacArthur Blvd. Inside Hy-Vee is closed today because of the winter weather. All other Memorial Medical Center ExpressCare locations and Memorial Physician Services offices are open.
Prompt Care Main and Prompt Care Jacksonville will close at 3 P.M.
Carle Convenient Care Plus sites in Mattoon and Danville are closing early. The Mattoon location will close at 3 P.M. and the Danville location will close at 5 P.M.