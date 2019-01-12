snow

ILLINOIS. (WAND) - Much of the state received upwards of six inches of snow today and many businesses across the area are closed.

Decatur Public Library

Vespasian Warner Public Library 

Tri-City Public Library District in Buffalo

Decatur Earthmover Credit Union officers

Springfield Clinic Optical Centre West

Prompt Care Sherman

Prompt Care Wabash

Springfield Clinic Pediatric and Adolescent Center

Springfield Clinic Wabash Pediatrics

Springfield Clinic Effingham

Danville Mass Transit is essential services only. No Danville to Champaign service. All 10 Danville to Champaign routes will close through Saturday.

Other routes canceled for today are the 3 Vermilion, 5 Fairchild and the 13 Tilton

Lt. Gov.-elect Juliana Stratton’s stop at the Central Illinois Food Bank in Springfield has been cancelled.

The Greater Decatur Chorale show is canceled.

Memorial Physician Services-MacArthur Walk-In Clinic at 2115 S. MacArthur Blvd. Inside Hy-Vee is closed today because of the winter weather. All other Memorial Medical Center ExpressCare locations and Memorial Physician Services offices are open.

Prompt Care Main and Prompt Care Jacksonville will close at 3 P.M.

Carle Convenient Care Plus sites in Mattoon and Danville are closing early. The Mattoon location will close at 3 P.M. and the Danville location will close at 5 P.M.