MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Montgomery County Health Department announced a positive case of COVID-19 at the Litchfield McDonald's.
The facility owners say they have voluntarily closed the facility are are cooperating with the health department.
The health department was informed of the case by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
If any customers have concerns, please self-monitor for symptoms and contact your primary care provider if you begin experiencing any symptoms.
No other details are being released by IDPH or the county health department at this time.