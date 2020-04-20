LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Litchfield McDonald's will reopen to the public after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, the restaurant voluntarily closed for the safety of the community. On Saturday a professional cleaning service was brought in to disinfect and sanitize the entire restaurant.
The agency said, an Industrial Hygienist was onsite to oversee the adherence of all safety protocols and to ensure proper disinfection methods. Prior to opening the restaurant Monday, staff re-cleaned and sanitized all food contact surfaces prior to food prep.
The restaurant reopened on Monday with staff from the Springfield area. All current Litchfield staff are being quarantined due to potential exposure. All employees will be asked to follow current CDC guidelines when entering the building. The dinning area of the restaurant will remain closed, but the public can still use the drive-thru.
Staff at the restaurant will also wear masks as an added layer of protection.