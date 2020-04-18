Litchfield Oncology Institute under quarantine

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Litchfield Oncology Institute has been quarantined as of Thursday, due to COVID-19.
According to the Montgomery County Health Department and Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency, the facility was placed under voluntary quarantine by the owners of Mahmood Real Estate due to an outbreak of COVID-19.
The facility has five staff members and two patients test positive for the virus. The Montgomery County Health Department is working in conjunction with the Macoupin County Public Health Department to coordinate a solution for the patients and the institute.
The facility is privately owned and is not associated with St. Francis Hospital or Springfield Clinic.
On Sunday, the Christian County Health Department and the National Guard Medical Team is being deployed to Taylorville for the day, they will be assessing all Park Glen residents to determine if the quarantine of the facility can be lifted.