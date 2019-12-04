URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Thanksgiving fire that destroyed a part of Mack's Twin City Recycling may have started because of lithium battery.
Co-operator for the business Corey Mathis, told the News-Gazette there was a box of batteries on a storage shelf where the fire appeared to originate. An investigator from the Illinois State Fire Marshal's office told him he was fairly sure a lithium-ion battery was the culprit.
“There was a puff of smoke that shot out sideways,” he said. “Immediately after that, there were a lot of sparks and flames.”
J.C. Fultz, public information officer at the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office, said the damage was so severe, the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
Lithium-ion batteries can catch fire if they are damaged. They are commonly used in mobile devices.
The fire was contained to one of the three buildings on the property.
Mack’s will no longer accept any type of batteries other than lead-acid batteries.
The fire was discovered after a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched at 6:18 p.m. on Thanksgiving to check out a motion alarm activation.
Two previous fires broke out at Mack's in the last six years, including a fire in 2013 and in 2016.