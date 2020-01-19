(WAND) - A Virginia girl celebrated her birthday with the college football player that saved her life.
Elanor was diagnosed with an immunodeficiency shortly after she was born. Doctors said she wouldn't survive without a bone marrow transplant.
Central Connecticut State University linebacker Mike Mushaw turned out to be the perfect match.
"It's kind of a no-brainer. You could end up saving somebody's life and have an impact," said Mushaw.
Mushaw came all the way from Connecticut to spend see Elanor turn two years old. The party was held at Children's National Hospital.
Mushaw says he'll be there to see every one of Elanor's birthdays in the years to come.