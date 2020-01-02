EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital announced a little girl was the first baby born there in 2020.
Aria Hope Kresin was born at 1:27 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1 at St. Anthony's, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Aria's proud parents are Brycelynn Durbin and Calab Kresin of Cowden.
HSHS St. Anthony's Women and Infants Center staff presented Aria's parents with a basket of gifts in celebration of her birth and being named St. Anthony's 2020 New Year's Baby.