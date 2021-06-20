COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A little girl is now safe after divers rescued her in a Coles County river.
Around 11:05 a.m. Sunday, Coles County Public Safety Answering Point got a 911 call from a 10-year-old girl stranded on a log in the middle of Embarras River.
Officials said her 25-year-old dad was on the bank and couldn't get to her. The girl said her kayak hit debris in the water and turned over. The dad was able to make it to shore as the daughter climbed on to a log in the middle of the river.
CECOM dispatched Lincoln Fire Protection District Dive Team, Lincoln Fiore Protection District, Coles County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Officials said the rescue team assembled at the sight, launched a rescue boat and traveled up the river for the victim.
The 10-year-old girl was rescued and reunited with her dad. No one was injured in the incident.
