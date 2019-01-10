SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial Health System and Illinois National Bank are teaming up to knit red hats for babies during the month of February.
It's apart of the American Heart Association's Little Hats, Big Hearts campaign to raise awareness for congenital heart defects and heart disease.
"With each hat it is a reminder to parents that heart health is important from the day that we are born," explains Marilyn Titone Schaefer, Vice President of Communication for INB.
Volunteers with the bank and the community knitted and crocheted little red hats. Schaefer says, each branch hosted knitting parties and everyone got involved.
"We wanted to provide hospitals with red hats that they can give to the new-born babies," explains Schaefer.
Little Hats, Big Hearts started back in 2014, but really started to take off in the past year, Schaefer explains. The bank and it's employees started the campaign last year and collected over 4,000 hats for the new babies.
"Heart Health is important to everybody. This isn't just a disease that a few people have to be concerned with. This is something everybody cares about," explains Schaefer.
Illinois National Bank, Memorial Health System and The American Heart Association want the red knit had to be a constant reminder for parents.
"We are really just trying to tell parents think about your child's heart from the day they are born. Feed them healthy foods, take them on walks, and have good habits that are going to help them for a lifetime," explains Schaefer.
Click for more information about Little Hats, Big Hearts.