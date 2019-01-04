CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Time to get rid of that live Christmas tree if you have not already.
The City of Champaign's Holiday Tree Collection Program collection date has been set as Monday, Jan. 7.
This free collection program is available to all homes in the city limits.
Have your tree within four feet of the curb by 6 a.m. Jan. 7.
Collected trees will be turned into mulch.
Trees with decorations, lights, tinsel, or with stands or plastic bags will not be collected.
You can also take live trees to the Landscape Recycling Center at 1210 E. University Ave. in Urbana for free disposal during the months of January and February.