GLENDALE, WI. (WAND) - A Wisconsin family had an unwelcome guest appear just in time for dinner.
Karlie Allen and her family were unloading groceries and cooking when her brother saw something move in the salad mix. He noticed what appeared to be a frog in the container they had just picked up from the grocery store.
Thinking it was a joke, Karlie went over to check it out and captured the critter on video.
The family let the frog go, but went back to the store to show the clerk what happened. They were given a refund, but the family says they were hoping for answers.
“One, how the heck how did that get in there and two, that is absolutely disgusting!" explained Karlie. "I just want to know how somebody didn't notice it or how it even managed to get through the packaging process alive."
Simple Truth apologized on Twitter. Roundy's Supermarkets, Inc. the parent company for the grocery store says "This happens time to time when organic products are involved".