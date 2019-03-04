DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur man has been formally charged in the February death of 2-year-old Ta'Naja Barnes.
Anthony Myers, 25, is charged with murder and child endangerment. He appeared in court Monday.
Myers was the live-in boyfriend of the child's mother, Twanka Davis. Davis also faces charges in the child's death.
During his court appearance, Myers asked for a public defender.
Myers is due back in court March 20.
2-year-old Tanaja was found unresponsive in the family’s home. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Investigators said the child was so cold, emergency workers could not measure her temperature. They said she was also filthy and apparently malnourished. They also described the home as filthy, with sinks and toilets filled to the brim with waste water.