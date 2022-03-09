DECATUR, Ill. – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater is proud to announce the addition to it's summer concert series, the Live to Rock Tour featuring Skid Row and Warrant.
The concert will be held on Saturday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m and is included in the 2022 Devon season ticket package.
Established in 1986, and hailing from New Jersey, Skid Row is known for their thrashy tune of top-ten singles, gold and multi-platinum sales and Billboard No.1 Album Slave to the Grind.
Also apart of the Live to Rock Tour is double-platinum albums and three Top Ten singles, Warrant, one of the most popular pop-metal bands of the late ’80s. Warrant most well known for “Down Boys,” “Sometimes She Cries,” and “Heaven,” along with some other high-charting singles “I Saw Red” and “Cherry Pie”.
Season Ticket holders will automatically receive their season tickets for this show. Additional tickets can be purchased when they go on sale to the public.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10:00 a.m. on the Devon Amphitheater Website.
Ticket pricing:
Reserved Seating - $50
Standing Room Only Pit - $45
General Admission Terrace - $35
General Admission Lawn - $25
(Plus processing fees)
