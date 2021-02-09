DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools is proposing utilizing livestream teaching in a recommended return to the classroom plan for March.
Students who chose the in-person option will be back in the classroom on March 22, 2021. A plan the district presented in a Tuesday night meeting was the result of "significant input" from the district, parents and community stakeholders, officials said.
District officials said the plan has as many in-person learning days as possible and allows for a virtual learning experience "that is equal to in classroom instruction" for families who choose the option.
Officials considered three models for having students return in-person and ended up recommending one that involves a livestream through teacher laptops. This allows teachers to instruct in-person and virtual students at the same time and provides a full day of instruction for both types of students.
In a layout of what hours would look like for each week, DPS said in-person students would have 10 hours of in-person learning, 13 virtual livestream hours and two independent hours. Virtual students would have 23 virtual livestream hours and two independent hours every week.
To make sure social distancing can take place during the pandemic, DPS is considering have in-person students split into A and B groups, with Group A physically going to school buildings on Mondays and Tuesday and Group B going in on Thursdays and Fridays. All students would have three hours of a virtual livestream and two independent hours on Wednesdays.
The plan would set up six feet of social distancing between desks. The district said this would mean a maximum of 14-16 students can be part of in-person learning at any time in many classrooms.
The district would require parents of in-person students to certify each day they go to school that their child is fever and symptom free. Parents would have to finish a student wellness certification form each day. The form would be submitted through the Skyward Mobile Access app, the Skyward link on the DPS website or with a paper form, which parents can send with their students each day.
The district also is considering having a temperature check and symptom screening for each student at the door. For parents who don't certify the health of their child, there would be a screening, and the child would be allowed to go to class if they pass.
"In the meantime, attempts will be made to contact the parent/guardian to get them to complete wellness certification for the student, and they will be reminded of the daily requirement," a DPS presentation showing the plan said.
Students who show COVID-19 symptoms during the day would be isolated with this plan. Each building has a designated isolation room, and officials said students who have a fever of 100.4 and/or have one or more symptoms of COVID-19 would be isolated. The child's school would then contact a parent or guardian to pick their child up as soon as possible.
Illinois Department of Public Health exclusion guidance would be used to figure out when students and staff can return to the classroom following COVID-19 testing.
Parents who want to change their child's choice of in-person or virtual learning can do so through Skyward Family Access by a deadline of Feb. 16. The choice will continue through the 2020-21 school year's end.
Those who previously made a selection and don't want to change it will not need to take any action. The district did note, however, that parents or guardians who haven't made a selection in Skyward or do not make one by the deadline will see their child continue in virtual learning.
Click here for the full DPS proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.