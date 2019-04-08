(WAND) - "Am I going to be famous?"
That was the first question 12-year-old Gabe Harrelson asked when WAND-TV met him Monday.
"My mom said she wants me to go on a diet but I don't want to," explained Harrelson. " I'm hoping I can go on T.V. and get rich like Richy Rich so I can have a McDonalds in my house."
Gabe, like most kids, has a vivid imagination with no limitations.
"I like science," he said. "My teacher is very nice but sometimes he has to get harsh and it scares me but what really scares me is the 7th grade."
Growing older is something that most kids have anxiety about, but Gabe has autism, and his mother told WAND-TV that it can be difficult for him to process change.
"I noticed when Gabe was younger, the children were more tolerant; they didn't notice things," said Becky Harrelson. "Now, I think it's probably something that's different, so it may make kids uncomfortable."
Harrelson explained how autism can be unpredictable and when Gabe feels overwhelmed or even excited, he can behave impulsively.
"When you are a mother and you have a family you don't expect something like this to happen," she explained. "It alters everything. It has become a culture in our family, living with autism."
She also expressed a great gratitude for the staff and specifically the principle of her son's school, Dennis Lab.
"They have been a tremendous support," she said.
Now, Harrelson hopes to bring support to other families living with autism.
"You feel very alone," she said. "You don't have people you can talk to with the same experience but I want other parents to know it's OK to be angry and sad. It's OK to have all of those emotions and not have guilt over it."