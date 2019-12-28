Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Thunder possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Thunder possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.