SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lincoln Land Community College and Illinois Wesleyan University announced a new guaranteed admission agreement Tuesday that will allow eligible LLCC graduates to transfer seamlessly to Illinois Wesleyan.
“This is a partnership that will benefit both of our institutions,” said Dr. Jason Dockter, interim vice president of academics at LLCC.
As part of the agreement, students who start at LLCC and complete a transfer-oriented program, earning at least a 3.0 grade point average, are guaranteed admission to Illinois Wesleyan.
Also, students who plan to major in a select group of majors will be eligible for guaranteed admission to Illinois Wesleyan with junior status, meaning they can seamlessly apply their LLCC credits to complete the bachelor's degree in four years.
Dr. Dockter said, “We know that the opportunities, wraparound supports, beautiful campus and high-quality facilities that we offer our students will also be found at Illinois Wesleyan.”
Dr. Georgia Nugent, President of Illinois Wesleyan, said, “We look forward to welcoming LLCC transfer students into our Titan community and providing them with the resources and support they need to thrive academically, personally and professionally. This partnership is beneficial for both institutions and will advance the educational vitality of our region."
LLCC students choosing to transfer to Illinois Wesleyan will be able to work with LLCC success coaches to make sure they finish the courses that align with the agreement. Illinois Wesleyan counselors will also help them in the transfer and enrollment process.
