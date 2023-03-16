SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lincoln Land Community College has launched a partnership with Handshake, a career platform, to help students and alumni find job opportunities and connect with potential employers.
Local and regional employers are invited to create a company profile on Handshake, connect with LLCC and post available jobs.
Employers will get free registration, unlimited job and internship postings, the ability to search resumes, access to interact with students directly, participation in recruiting events, brand building and name recognition.
LLCC is connecting with local employers first before students join the platform in April.
More information is available at www.llcc.edu/handshake or by emailing career_development@llcc.edu.
