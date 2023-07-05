URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – University of Illinois Police arrested two individuals on Wednesday after officers found a loaded handgun and cocaine in their vehicle.
According to University Police, at 12:04 a.m., Wednesday, a officer clocked a vehicle traveling 51 mph in a 35 mph zone in the 300 block of East University Avenue, Champaign.
Police pulled the vehicle over near University and Coler avenues.
Upon approaching the vehicle, officers noticed an open bottle of liquor on the floor of the car, giving them probable cause to search the vehicle.
During the search police located a loaded handgun in the center console and cocaine in a purse. The cocaine was packaged in a way that suggests its owner was offering it for sale.
Police arrested Kalvin L. White, 48, and Donya K. Brown, 29, both of Urbana, for armed violence and for delivery of a controlled substance.
Under Illinois state law, armed violence occurs when a person commits a felony — in this case, delivery of a controlled substance — while armed with a dangerous weapon.
White additionally was arrested for driving with a revoked license.
the public is reminded that those arrested are presumed innocent until proved guilty, and formal charges may change as cases are adjudicated.
