(WAND) - Businesses struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for a loan in the revived Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
The PPP program returned Monday morning after Congress approved a COVID-19 relief bill in late December. The bill includes $284 billion in new loans. In the first two rounds, which started April 3 and went through Aug. 8, the government gave out over 5.2 million loans with a value of $525 billion.
Businesses can apply for loans online through banks and other SBA-approved lenders, per the Associated Press. Applications have to be turned in and approved by March 31, 2021. Click here for more information about applying from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The program will calculate loan amounts by looking at an applicant's payroll expenses, and businesses have the option of using 2019 or 2020 payroll for computing the amount they are allowed to ask for.
Businesses who claimed a loan in 2020 can borrow as much as $2 million in the latest round, as long as their number of employees isn't higher than 300 and they had quarterly revenue drop by at least 25 percent. A business borrowing for the first time can borrow as much as $10 million if it has no more than 500 employees.
AP reports companies must use the money by 24 weeks after the date the loan is received. Loans can be eligible for forgiveness, and 60 percent of proceeds must go to payroll for forgiveness to happen. The rest can go toward needs including employee health benefits, mortgage interest, rent, utilities and other expenses essential to the operations of a company.
The loans have five-year terms and an interest rate of 1 percent.
The SBA is only accepting applications at first from community financial institutions (CFIs). Customers from these lenders are minority-owned and economically disadvantaged businesses. First-time borrowers from these lenders will be accepted Monday, with second loans following Wednesday.
Applications from all lenders are expected to be accepted a few days after the CFI-only period, the SBA said.
