DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police have closed the department's lobby to the public as a precautionary measure for COVID-19.
A statement from the Decatur Police Department said the lobby first closed at 5 p.m. Monday and will be shut down until further notice. The goal is to ensure citizen safety and minimize possible exposure to the coronavirus.
"This decision was made in the community's best interest as the city continues to consult with public health officials and county and state leaders to assess the rapidly evolving impact of the virus," a press release said.
Citizens who need to file a police report or register or receive information should contact (217)424-2711. Police said they are aware some reports need to be taken in person, adding "we will continue to respond as necessary". Dispatchers can take calls and notify officers appropriately.
"Rest assured the men and women of the Decatur Police Department will still be patrolling our city streets and protecting all citizens during these times," police said. "Thank you for your patience and understanding! We will update any future information and changes through the department's Facebook page."