(NBC) - American businesses are continuing to feel pressure from the ongoing U.S. - China trade war. The latest industry to feel the pinch: lobster.
Total Chinese tariffs on lobster are now 35 percent. For companies in Maine, that's a tough hike to swallow.
The overall U.S. lobster industry has seen its exports to China plummet 60 percent the first half of this year. That’s compared to the same time frame last year, before tariffs went into place. Now, China has just tacked on more tariffs, totaling 35 percent on American lobster. Officials say it’s Canada that’s benefiting in this whole trade war between the U.S. and China.
Canada's lobster business in china has jumped 40 percent this year. Canada has signed a free trade agreement with the European Union that will facilitate its lobster trade there, too. The U.S. doesn’t have an agreement like that.
In the meantime, U.S. Lobster exports to Canada have jumped 130 percent. Sources on both sides of the border say they believe Maine lobster are being shipped from Canada to China to avoid the tariffs.
The premium on selling lobster to Canada is not even close to what they make selling to China, so officials say no matter how you crack it open, dealers in Maine are losing money.
Also, part of the latest round of tariffs that has put even more pressure on the American lobster industry are some nuts, fruits, vodka, and toothpaste.