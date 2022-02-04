(WAND)- Local agencies have begun reporting crash numbers that resulted from the winter storm.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office reports they have responded to 35 slide-offs into ditches and 3 crashes since Tuesday.
No major injuries were reported.
Illinois State Police Districts report the following crash numbers they have responded to from February 2nd through February 3rd:
- ISP District 6- 38
- ISP District 9- 47
- ISP District 10- 93
- ISP District 12- 73
- ISP District 21- 17
WAND will continue to update this story as more totals come in.
