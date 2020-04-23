SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Animal shelters around central Illinois are feeling the effect of COVID-19. That's why Deana Corbin, Executive Director of the Animal Protective League in Springfield, is working to make sure pets aren't going hungry.
"The worst reason to see a pet come into the shelter is because someone can't feed them or take care of them," Corbin says.
People love their pets, and Corbin says many owners view their pet as part of the family.
"Pets are a part of your family too, so you have to have a good plan for them, just like you do for the rest of your family," Corbin says.
Right now, Corbin says many people don't know where their next meal is coming from, so she says it can be difficult to meet those basic needs for your pet.
"Sometimes, people will feed their pets before they feed themselves," Corbin says. "By getting them food for their pets; they are able to spend what money they do have on food for themselves and for their families."
The Animal Protective League (APL) has a pet food bank to help people in need.
"We've had a food bank for many years to help people, but we've seen more and more people needing that service to feed their pets," Corbin says.
According to Corbin, the food bank relies on stores and community members to make donations.
"We have stores that will donate food to us if they have bags they can't sell for whatever reason, or that are broken," Corbin says. "I would say the majority of it does come from the public, generous people who will pick us up an extra bag when they are at the store.
Corbin says with so many people in need, it's hard to keep food stocked up.
"Usually we may have six or seven people a week coming in, on average," Corbin says. "Now, we are seeing that number almost double and sometimes even more than that."
That's why APL is asking the community for help.
"We have seen a lot of dog food donated to us but not a lot of dry cat food," Corbin says. "That's what we are at a really high need for right now."
According to Corbin, APL's number one priority is keeping animals in their homes.
"If they feel like they can't care for their pets, or can't feed them, and feel like they have to relinquish them to a shelter; I think that's a really sad reason," Corbin says. "We want people to be able to keep their pets."
APL will accept any food donations but need dry cat food the most. The shelter has an amazon wish list on their website. Anyone can drop donations off on the shelter's front porch.