DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Warrensburg-Lathem art teacher 3-D printed a design to protect phone chargers from being stolen out of the wall.
Jake Manning placed the "Sanity Saver" on Kickstarter, an online campaign that makes ideas into reality.
Manning said his creative gears started to turn during the COVID-19 shutdown. Everyone in his family was at home and on different electronic devices. He noticed at least once a day he was asking someone in his family where his phone charger was.
"We were losing our minds trying to keep chargers, like our house could eat two chargers for breakfast," he said.
Each year for his wife's birthday, Manning would make her a gift. So, in December 2020, he made her a charger protector that goes over the outlets.
"When I see problems I like to find ways to solve them, and this was one of those ways I could take care of them," Manning said.
Being an art teacher, Manning is always looking for ways to create and put ideas into action.
"It's such a simple solution to such a simple problem that made me happy to fix," he said.
To learn more about Kickstarter and to see Manning's idea come to life, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.