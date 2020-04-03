DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – For the first-time in its 34-year history, the Decatur Celebration is cancelled.
"We're saddened we will not get to see familiar faces, new faces," Ed Lozano Jr., with Apachegraphic Studio.
The decision came after organizers worked with long-time sponsors and trusted advisers to determine other possible options in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. They ended up deciding cancellation was the right decision for public safety.
"The Decatur Celebration board and staff appreciates the Decatur community, volunteers, sponsors and partners for their ongoing support and commitment," a statement said. "This time of social distancing will be used to reexamine the scope of our legacy event and focus efforts on organizing fundraising events for this fall."
The event draws thousands of people each year. People like Lozano, and many organizations and non-profits rely on the celebration for a form of income and without it, Lozano believes it could hurt people.
"It could be detrimental. A lot of these artists live by their skill, by their trade,” he said.
Organizers of the Celebration, which is a non-profit group in its own right, said they recognize non-profits they raise money for will have struggles when funding doesn't come this year. They said about $100,000 is raised for these organizations because of their efforts during the event.
"Any event that we lose in the community is a hit to us," Teri Hammel, Executive Director of the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said.
Hammel said putting on an event the size of the Decatur Celebration requires commitment from sponsors and acts. She does not know if that happened with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When you're not able to get those promises, you don't want to put out something that is substandard or less than it has always been,” Hammel said.
Organizers at this point are looking ahead to bringing back the Celebration in the future.