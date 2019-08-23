DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An inspiring addition to MRI’s Meaningful Meadows is taking shape by a local artist and MRI clients.
Decatur native Eric Weatherford was contacted by MRI after President and CEO Amy Bliefnick saw all the murals downtown. Her idea was for him to paint the large wall inside Meaningful Meadows with clients and staff at MRI.
Meaning Meadows is a 1.5-acre outdoor activity center for adults with developmental disabilities on MRI’s campus. The inclusive space is a sensory area, so Bliefnick wanted a mural to fit the adult facility.
“Eric did a great job in designing an artistic piece that really affected the child in us but was not for children,” Bliefnick said.
Part of MRI’s goal is to make sure their clients are part of the process in any project that they do.
“This was perfect way for them to be able to use their creativity and to help us with a special project that will help us brighten up Meaningful Meadows,” said Bliefnick.
Eric Weatherford said the project has been a long time in the making, taking about a year from vision to fruition. All with the clients help along the way.
“They mentioned that their clients and staff wanted to help. So, I went with a paint by numbers scenario,” said Weatherford.
Weatherford said he tried to make it as bright and colorful as he could to catch the eye.
He estimates that with the help of staff and clients it could take about a week for them to complete the project.
Client, Lureen Krause was happy to help paint, saying “it’s like a coloring book.”
Weatherford said that this project is more than art and that it can bring people together and brings life to everybody involved.
To learn more about Meaningful Meadows, click here.
WATCH - Lureen Krause shared with WAND-TV photographer Steve Nichols her past painting experience.