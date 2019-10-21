MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) — With every dip, flip and plop, Elizabeth van Houtan brings a little color and creativity with her art.
"When you're an artist, you just always are an artist," she said. "I get to work for myself and make my own dreams come true. How hard I work is reflected in that."
Van Houtan runs Paint Like Me Party in Mahomet, teaching novices and aspiring artists alike to find their hidden talents in a fun group setting.
But beyond the canvas lies...well...just about everything you could imagine in the Yellow & Company boutique — two passion-driven businesses under the same roof.
"I really try to focus on local, locally made Illinois products," van Houtan said. "If it's a national brand, it's some sort of company that does some social good."
Both businesses have become Mahomet staples over the past couple of years. But van Houtan's businesses are helping paint an even bigger picture, a revitalized — and thriving — downtown area.
"[Community leaders] are doing a lot with downtown and it's just going to bring more people downtown," she said. "A lot of downtowns are dying off and ours is getting revived — which is really cool...it's just something you don't normally find in a small town."