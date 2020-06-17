SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An artist in Springfield has found out a piece of her artwork will be featured on a forthcoming Ralph Lauren polo shirt.
Michelle Smith got the phone call she'd been hoping for last week. The Springfield-based pencil artist got the news from the clothing company that one of her drawings had won a national competition to be featured on a shirt.
"I was shocked," Smith said. "And they actually said 'are you in shock?' Yeah, I am absolutely 100% in shock."
The subject of the drawing is her 24-year old African-American son wearing a mask to stay safe from COVID-19 - and her worry that doing so could lead to profiling.
"My son's wearing a mask to cover his face to protect him from this virus," she said. "A young black man with a mask on his face in the grocery store ... I just knew I had an angst about it, and the best way for me to calm that is to put it down on paper."
Her drawing is the first of three planned drawings in her series called "Just Let Me Breathe," a title that has taken on expanded meaning after the killing of George Floyd.
"I meant it figuratively," she said. "There are a lot of black people that feel that way ... You'll hear people use it as a figure of speech, and that's where the title came from initially ... After the whole George Floyd (incident), it just took on a whole other meaning."
After getting the most votes in Ralph Lauren's competition, her art will be featured on a forthcoming classic polo shirt. The shirts are expected to be available in early July.
"100% of the retail sales will go to the world health organization for the fight and prevention of COVID-19," she said. "I'm not exactly sure how I'll react seeing people walking around, not just with something I created, but it's my son's face ... maybe then it'll sink in."
The shirts will be available for purchase on the Ralph Lauren app and possibly through select stores.
Anyone who would like to contact Michelle Smith to purchase or commission a piece of her art can reach her here.
