A Lincoln, Illinois author is raising awareness about youth homeless and giving back to central Illinois kids with his book Finley Finds Home.
"There are homeless kids that you don't even know about. They blend in, you'll see them at school, you're kids will see them at school- and you'll have no idea," Author Ethan Goodey told WAND News.
Goodney knows, because he was one of them.
"The reason I wrote Finley Finds Home is because I struggled with homelessness too out of high school, and its something that really just doesn't get a lot of attention," Goodey explained.
He said Finley Finds Home offers a glimpse of hope to kids who have nowhere safe to go at night.
"It was something where I never thought even I'd be sitting here today being able to tell other people that it gets better, and that you can actually escape that cycle," Goodey added.
He also hopes the book educates the public on warning signs to look out for.
"Hopefully it will help bring awareness to the problem and really help bring the love, and show warning signs in our community to actually help the people that need it most," Goodey told WAND News.
Half of all the profits from the book will be donated to organizations, like Project Oz, that help house kids in need.
"They are focused on housing children. They have been doing it for quite a long time now and they help house 17-24 years olds, up to 18 months at at time," Goodey explained.
Click here to purchase your copy.
