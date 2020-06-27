DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One local cafe owner is not letting the pandemic get her down.
It had been Abbie Schroeder's lifelong dream to own a bakery. This past January her dream came true. However, just two months into being the owner of the Wildflour Cafe, the pandemic hit.
"It was so exciting at first," said Schroeder. "But then became very scary very quickly. We were able to learn and adapt very quickly as well and our customers helped."
Many customers have praised Schroeder for her kindness and innovation during the pandemic. This includes her Take and Bake at-home meals that give customers comfort.
"I really just like helping others," said Schroeder. "So many people have helped me without even realizing it."
Schroeder focuses her energy on her customers first and everything else just falls into place.
"We focus on people rather than just producing food and drinks said Schroeder.
With Phase 4 in place, Schroeder is eager for more interaction with her customers.
Wildflour Cafe's indoor dining is now open. you can visit Monday - Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
