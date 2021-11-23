MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) - A local barber channeled the movie "It's a Wonderful Life" to help other people this Thanksgiving.
Jay Giles, who owns Forston's Barber Shop in Moweaqua, hosts the It's a Wonderful Life Fundraiser each year. Donations help local families with Christmas gifts through the local Catholic church.
Giles said the holidays are a time to celebrate families and the spirit of giving.
"I see families come in now that we've helped in past years that now donate to the cause. They've got back on their feet," he said. "So it's nice to see people helping themselves once they are able to."
This is the fundraiser's ninth year. Donations are being taken now.
The official fundraiser event will happen at the shop on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Forston's is located at 113 N. Main St. in Moweaqua.
