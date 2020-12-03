SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -A Black History Club at Southeast High School in Springfield is collecting outdoor gear for people in need this holiday season.
Parent educator for the school, Monica Walls-Butler, said ASE was formed in 2020.
"I actually graduated from Southeast High School, and we had an Afro- American Club, which I was the president of," Butler said. "When I got back to Southeast, they had every other club except a Black History Club."
Student president of ASE, Taryn Gragg, said the club not only focuses on teaching students about the past, but it also teaches them how they can make an impact right now.
"ASE is the power to make things happen and produc(ing) change," Gragg said. "We thought it was important for people to know our culture. African-Americans have interesting things, and they did very interesting things."
Every month, Butler said the group does a service project. For December, she said students are working to give back to some of the community's most vulnerable people.
"They said, let's do something for the homeless, because they know tent city is no longer tent city," Butler said. "They are at the warming center and it's getting cold, so let's see if we could supply some items they may need."
ASE is currently collecting items to give to people staying at the city's winter warming center.
"We're collecting socks, coats, gloves, hats, feet warmers, scarves or anything," Gragg said.
The project will not only give people without homes a gift to unwrap on Christmas, but it also gives students some perspective.
"It makes me sad to know people don't have the things I have," Gragg said. "I just want to make sure everyone feels the same and no one feels like less of a person."
According to Butler, she hopes these students understand there are people out there who are less fortunate.
"Sometimes teenagers can feel like they are entitled, and we all need to stick together, especially during this pandemic," Butler said. "We all need to stick together. That's the only way we are going to get through this."
