DECATUR (WAND) - A Decatur brewery got into the holiday spirit Saturday afternoon.
Door 4 Brewing Co. had holiday activities for all ages. From special drinks - non-alcoholic of course - to holiday games and even marshmallow treat decorating for the kids. For the adults, seasonal drinks were on tap.
Even Santa was in the house to help celebrate The big man helped collect toy for Operation Fuzzy. Those who donated an unused toy had the chance to take a picture on Santa's lap.
All the toys will be given to local children in need at multiple locations including HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur Memorial Hospital, Webster-Cantrell Hall, Homeward Bound and more.