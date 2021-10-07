FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - Anew Bath Concepts awarded a health care worker with a free bathroom renovation.
Owners Bob and Kathy Green said they wanted to give back to health care professionals, especially after the pandemic. Kathy said last year they were blessed, so they decided to pay it forward and award a OSHA healthcare worker with a free shower/tub remodel.
"It just felt like that was the right timing and focus back on healthcare and what they have done for us, but not just during a pandemic because they are always there," said Kathy.
The winner of the contest was Stephan Bateman of Urbana. Bateman does echocardiograms, which are ultrasounds of a heart. He's been in the health care field for three years.
"They didn't have to do this especially in these economic times and everything." Bateman said. "We really appreciated them for going out of their way to do that."
Bateman told WAND News he and his fiancé just bought a house and had plans on renovating the bathroom.
Anew Bath Concepts said they have plans to do another contest similar to this one in the future.
