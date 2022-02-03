CENTRAL Ill (WAND) - A man in Clinton and a business in Decatur are helping seniors and first responders shovel and plow their walkways and driveways for free.
Zachary Stephenson is a Clinton resident who has been helping people get to essential medical appointments or have physical disabilities but need to leave the house.
"It doesn't take much to get out there and just help them out a little bit," Stephenson said. He has made a good name for himself and wants to make sure he is helping others while he is able.
"Those paying customers along the way too. But I make it known that senior citizens and disabled are free. And today I've made no no dollars today. And so but I'm perfectly fine with that because the rewards payment enough," Stephenson said.
Back it Up Towing is also helping first responders and seniors with plowing and tough snow situations.
"I've seen three people stuck in ditches about pulling out. A lady went to St. Mary's to get chemo treatment this morning got stuck on the media, so I flew in and pulled her out," said Mike Stanley. He wants to make sure everyone is safe in this weather.
"I'm offering to help senior citizens and first responders for free because I wouldn't want my grandmother stuck with something like this and most of the stuff on the flip side will hurt your pocket when something like this happens. First responders, of course, that's self explanatory. We need them," Stanley said.
If you need help, Zachary can be reached through Facebook and Mike can be reached at 217-433-2164.
