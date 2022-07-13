ASSUMPTION, ILL. (WAND) - Many businesses and other schools across Illinois are showing their support for the families involved, and the Central A&M area. A picture that reads 'Praying for Central A&M #RaiderStrong' is making its way across Facebook. St. Teresa High School, Warrensburg Corn Festival and more have shared it in support of the community.
More touching photos like this here of the Effingham Football team, and Shelbyville, who kept their football lights on all night in support. More support from Pana High football and this photo from the Eagle Ridge of Decatur. A sign that reads thinking of A&M Central.
Konner Kloever, an EMT who responded to the scene on Tuesday said he's been seeing a lot of support for the community.
"I can't stay off of Facebook without seeing multiple different posts. That's what it's all about, near and far we're all here for each other. This is a really tough situation that everyone is going through right now, and it's not going to be easy for anybody no matter who you are. But, knowing that all the support is there, it kinda lifts a little weight off your back. You know you're not alone, you know you got other people with you, and it's really nice seeing that support from all these different communities," said Kloever.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.