ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WAND) — Nine-year-old Easton Wilsey was biking to school last Friday when he was struck and killed by a freight train.
With a community in shock, local businesses are trying to help where they can.
“They’re a very giving family. They’re willing to help anybody out wherever they can and it’s very important for us to return that to them,” said owner of Wagner Signs and Apparel, Jim Wagner.
Wagner has a special relationship with the Wilsey family and felt compelled to help.
“We started with the decals; the decals are 100% to them. The only thing we’re doing is we’re giving them the profits and we’re covering our costs for that, and we’ve raised somewhere around $4,100 so far,” stated Wagner.
Related Links
Longview Bank has also started taking donations under "Easton Wilsey Memorial".
“We’ve had someone create an account for the family for different needs that they’re going to have. I’ve talked to Longview’s capital corporation foundation; we’re actually going to match the first $10,000 that’s donated for the cause,” said the Director of Marketing, Cam Pepper.
Other local organizations like Fisher Youth Basketball and the Unity Rockets Junior Football League are holding events in honor of Wilsey.
You can visit any Longview Bank branch to donate to the fund.
To purchase memorabilia from Wagner Sign's and Apparel, click here.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.