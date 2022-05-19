DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Leaders in the Decatur community will come together for Johns Hill neighborhood revitalization work on Friday, May 20.
More than 100 volunteers will work on the project from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday. Work will involve cleaning up and upgrading landscapes.
The effort is happening as a partnership between the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, Decatur Block by Block and volunteers from community businesses.
Other organizations involved in the project partnership include:
- Advanced Disposal
- Akorn
- Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes
- Burdick Mechanical Contractors
- Carriage Crossing Senior Living
- Caterpillar
- Chastain & Associates, LLC
- Consociate Health
- Dansig
- Decatur Earthmover Credit Union
- Enbridge
- Grain Journal
- HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital
- Land of Lincoln Credit Union
- MCK CPAs & Advisors
- Primient
- Richland Community College
- Ring Container Technologies
- Sikich
- Walmart
The revitalization work is part of Community Impact Day. The location for the Friday project is Johns Hill Park, located at 1025 E. Johns Ave. in Decatur.
