SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Fair is halfway done, and businesses around the fairgrounds are already seeing record high numbers of guests.
One of these businesses is the Main Gate Bar & Grill, which is located just across from the main gate of the fairgrounds. Co-owner Bill Tinsley said there were a thousand people at the corner of the business when the parade kicked off the fair on Thursday.
"There were so many ecstatic people, business has been about double what it normally is, possibly even triple," said Tinsley.
The co-owner said the fair is a great time for the bartenders and servers to get some extra cash, and the rush is a welcome return since the pandemic.
"Last year was the best one yet since we've been here," said Tinsley. "This is our fifth fair and I'm hoping that it'll be even better than last year."
Other buildings in the area are turning to other ways to make cash as well. Usually people go to the VFW Post 32 for food and drinks, but they close their kitchen during the fair to focus on selling parking spaces.
"We make most of our money parking cars and it all goes back to the veterans," said Michael Walton, the Past Commander for Post 32. "We are doing really well compared to last year."
The Post does keep its bar open. They offer car parking for 7 dollars, and covered motorcycle parking for 5 dollars.
Walton said many people park there year after year because they want to benefit a good cause.
"I always tell everybody, we usually use the state fair to pay the second half of the property taxes," said Walton. "So it helps out a lot."
