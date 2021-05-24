Oberheim shirts

CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - It's more than just a t-shirt, it's a way to give back to a family who's loved one put his life on the line. 

“We will sell the shirts and make the shirts, until the last person wants to buy it," Matt Ennis tells WAND News. Almost 3,000 shirts have been sold across the country to honor Fallen Officer Chris Oberheim.

Matt Ennis with Truckhouse T's  says the response has been phenomenal. "It is just absolutely amazing... We're at like 2,800 shirts at the moment." The T-shirt company alongside One Stroke Ink in Kentucky and Body 'n Sole in Savoy are making the tees to honor Fallen Officer Oberheim. 100% of the proceeds are going to the Oberheim family.

"Anything we can do to take one bit of stress or moment away of heartache from the family. During this time of need, we will do, and we were we were here 100% to support them." Ennis says the support makes the world of a difference, something he unfortunately knows all too well.

 "We have in the past been on the receiving end of this. My 11-year old son passed away unexpectedly a year and a half ago. The community just completely upheld us. We were overwhelmed with kindness and love, and this way. Now we can pay it back, forward." Ennis says. 
 
Truckhouse T's says they just want to support the family during the difficult time. "We are here 100% of support us our local law enforcement or local fire and EMTs. Everybody is suffering through this, and we are here to do everything we can for this family."
 

