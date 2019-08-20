DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - MacArthur High School had four cheerleaders make the All-American Cheerleading Team over the summer.
Seniors Ashleigh Palmer, Jauna Williams, Sabrie Strong-Mccloud and Sophomore Denise Scarbrough competed for the All-American Cheerleading Team at Purdue University over summer break. These four girls competed against hundreds of cheerleaders from all over. They had to learn two dances, a cheer and show their cheer spirit stands out from the other competitors.
"We don't get chances like this everyday and so this really gives me a chance to showcase what I can really do," said Denise Scarbrough.
For these four girls cheer has been a big part of their life. Senior, Jauna Williams said she's always had a passion for cheerleading ever since she was a little girl.
"It (cheer) gives you a rush," said Williams, who's been cheering since first grade. "It's very loud and entertaining, that's why I love games."
Williams said she didn't think she'd get chosen for All-American. She was up against a number of other girls, but getting selected gave her the confidence boost she needed headed into her final year in high school.
"I just did my very best and I got it," said Williams, with a smile.
Denise Scarbrough is the youngest of the four to make the All-American Cheerleading Team. She said she joined cheer because she wanted to be apart of something heading into high school when she was a freshman.
"I wanted to be apart of a team that would help me build and help me know everything about high school," said Scarbrough.
She explained that being apart of the MacArthur Cheer Team is much more than cheering at games. It is her way to show younger girls that they can be apart of something much bigger than themselves.
"I wanted to show them that you don't have to do bad things in school, you can get good grades and cheer," Scarbrough explained.
For senior, Sabrie Strong-Mccloud this was her second time on the All-American Cheerleading Team. Last year she and her cousin made the team. Strong-Mccloud said she's been cheering her entire life and said her favorite part about the sport is getting fans excited.
"Get the crowd rowdy and keep the boys motivated," said Strong-Mccloud.
Finally, for senior Ashleigh Palmer she said going to the competition and getting on the All-American Cheerleading Team was a great way to show the community that there is so much more to cheering than going to games.
"It's not just about cheering at and for MacArthur, it's about overall going places," said Palmer. "Everybody thinks cheer is about doing a little sideline, but it's really about getting out there and showing everybody it's more than that and this opportunity is a chance of a lifetime."
While getting selected was icing on top of the cakes for these four girls. They all agreed this was also their chance to showcase their hometown spirit.
"This puts Decatur on the map and it shows off our city," said Williams.
"It's about getting out there and showing people you know it's not just about being in the school and just doing little cheers, it's about being a cheerleader for everybody not just a team," said Palmer.
Their coach said she works with the girls to be actively involved in the community. The cheer team will have numerous fundraisers and service days throughout the year. For more information and ways to keep up with the MacArthur Cheer Team click here.