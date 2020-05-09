SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - For children, it may be a difficult time to make arts in crafts during quarantine, but one church is making sure mother's still feel appreciated.
First Baptist Church in Savoy held a drive-through service where children and adults can pick up arts and crafts for children to make for their mothers.
About 4 people from the church had chocolates, flowers, and decorations so children can present them to their mother's on Sunday.
C-D-C guidelines were followed during this drive-through event.
The church hopes to spread positivity during this uncertain time.
